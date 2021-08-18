MLS-leading Revolution beat DC United 3-2

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan blocks a shot by Toronto FC forward Patrick Mullins during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) AP

Tommy McNamara and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart in the second half and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 3-2 on Wednesday night.

New England (14-3-4) has won seven of its last eight games — with a draw — to stay atop the Supporters’ Shield race. D.C. United (8-9-3) lost to New England for the fifth straight time.

McNamara tied it at 1 in the 49th with a curling shot from distance. Buchanan scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd, one-touching Emmanuel Boateng cross at the back post.

DeJuan Jones made it 3-1 in the 85th by calmly sending home a loose ball from the penalty spot.

Paul Arriola opened the scoring for United in the 10th by forcing a turnover near midfield and running past the defense to Edison Flores’ through ball for a calm finish.

Ramón Ábila capped the scoring for United in the 96th.

UNION 1, NEW YORK CITY FC 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Alejandro Bedoya scored his first goal of the season in Philadelphia's victory over New York City.

Andre Blake had two saves for Philadelphia (8-5-7) to tie Nashville’s Joe Willis and Colorado’s William Yarbrough for the MLS shutout lead with eight.

Bedoya banged home a header in the 67th minute off Kai Wagner’s arcing ball from the left sideline.

NYCFC (9-6-4) had its unbeaten streak end at six.

INTER MIAMI 3, FIRE 2

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rodolfo Pizarro in second-half stoppage time to give Inter Miami a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

Pizarro one-touched Victor Ulloa’s pass inside the far post in the 93rd for his first goal of the season.

Miami (5-9-4) won its third straight home game, while Chicago (5-10-5) had its road winless streak extended to 18 matches — with 12 losses.

Robbie Robinson tied it at 2 for Miami in the 62nd with a chip shot over goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth. Indiana Vassilev also scored for Miami. Francisco Calvo and Luka Stojanovic scored for Chicago.

RED BULLS 1, CREW 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — John Tolkin scored in the 33rd minute for his first MLS goal and New York beat Columbus.

New York (6-9-4) snapped a seven-game winless streak. Columbus (6-8-6) has lost five straight matches — the longest losing streak by a defending champion since the LA Galaxy dropped seven in a row in 2006.

New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel had his seventh shutout of the season.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, TORONTO FC 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Ezequiel Barco scored in the 20th minute and Atlanta beat Toronto.

Atlanta (5-6-9) has won three in a row following a 12-game winless streak and is unbeaten in its last four. Toronto (3-11-6) has an MLS-low 15 points.

MONTREAL 0, FC CINCINNATI 0, TIE

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sebastian Breza made three saves for his first MLS shutout and Montreal finished a man down in the draw with FC Cincinnati.

Rudy Comacho was shown a yellow card in the 68th minute and then another in the 74th and Montreal (7-7-6) played with 10 men the rest of the way.

Cincinnati (3-7-8) has just one win in its last eight games.