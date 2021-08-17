Rasmussen scheduled to start as Tampa Bay hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (38-79, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (72-47, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (5-4, 3.21 ERA, .97 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -197, Orioles +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Baltimore will square off on Tuesday.

The Rays are 36-22 in home games in 2020. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Ryan Yarbrough leads them with a mark of 7.4.

The Orioles are 21-42 in road games. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .380.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-2. Josh Fleming secured his 10th victory and Brandon Lowe went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Matt Harvey took his 12th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 48 extra base hits and is slugging .459.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .539.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .272 batting average, 6.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Orioles: 0-10, .263 batting average, 9.00 ERA, outscored by 58 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (health protocols), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Matt Wisler: (finger), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Cody Reed: (thumb), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hand).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Mountcastle: (concussion).