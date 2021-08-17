LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Yanks twinbill, Cabrera tries for 500

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) AP

A look at what’s happening around the majors Tuesday:

BRONX TWO-STEP

The Yankees host the Red Sox in a day-night doubleheader as the longtime rivals jostle for playoff position.

Boston holds one of two AL wild-card spots, but New York is only two games behind after winning 10 of 13 heading into the three-game series.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.69 ERA) is expected to come off the COVID-19 injured list to start one game for the Yankees — a day after ace Gerrit Cole did the same — and lefty Luis Gil (1-0, 0.00) will make his third big league start in the other. Boston plans to pitch right-handers Nathan Eovaldi (10-7, 3.91) and Tanner Houck (0-3, 2.93). Neither club had announced an order.

ONE AWAY

Following an off day, Miguel Cabrera takes another swing at career homer No. 500 when the Detroit Tigers face Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.17 ERA) and the Los Angeles Angels at home.

Cabrera struck out twice and hit a shallow flyball Sunday as Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters before Harold Castro singled with two outs in the eighth inning of an 11-0 Indians victory.

WORTH A SHOT

Jake Arrieta didn't get traded at the deadline last month, but he became the latest former Cubs star to join a contender Monday.

The San Diego Padres signed Arrieta to a minor league deal and said he would join their injury-plagued rotation Wednesday at Colorado.

The 35-year-old Arrieta had an ugly end to his second stint with Chicago. He allowed eight runs over four innings in a loss to the Brewers last week, mocked a reporter for wearing a mask during a postgame interview — and got released the next day.

Arrieta went 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts for the Cubs. But he provides the Padres with a veteran arm as they try to maintain their hold on an NL wild-card spot.

“If he was throwing the ball really dominant, we would have never had this opportunity,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “Change of scenery, a little bit of a chance of fresh air and an opportunity to win down the stretch.”