Sports

Keuchel scheduled to start for Chicago against Oakland

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Oakland Athletics (68-50, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (68-50, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-8, 3.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-6, 4.44 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -108, Athletics -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Oakland will square off on Monday.

The White Sox are 39-22 on their home turf. Chicago's lineup has 140 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 24 homers.

The Athletics have gone 34-25 away from home. Oakland is hitting a collective .238 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .319.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 46 extra base hits and is slugging .490.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 58 extra base hits and 79 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Athletics: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Leury Garcia: (concussion), Adam Engel: (groin), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Josh Harrison: (quad).

