Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Inter Miami CF hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Chicago Fire (5-9-5) vs. Inter Miami CF (4-9-4)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +104, Chicago +242, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF faces the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.

Inter Miami CF finished 7-13-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-3-2 at home. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 38.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 0-6-5 on the road a season ago. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Chicago won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

Chicago: Bobby Shuttleworth (injured), Miguel Navarro (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured).

  Comments  