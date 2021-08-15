Cortes Jr. scheduled to start for New York against Chicago

New York Yankees (64-52, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (68-49, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-8, 3.81 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -171, Yankees +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and New York will play on Sunday.

The White Sox are 39-21 in home games in 2020. Chicago is slugging .419 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .491 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Yankees are 32-27 on the road. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .367.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-5. Chad Green secured his seventh victory and Joey Gallo went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for New York. Liam Hendriks registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 46 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Judge leads the Yankees with 42 extra base hits and 63 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (groin), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Anthony Rizzo: (covid-19), Gleyber Torres: (thumb), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Aroldis Chapman: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Gerrit Cole: (health protocols), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Clay Holmes: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Gary Sanchez: (covid-19).