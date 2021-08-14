Musgrove, Padres to take on Gilbert, Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres (66-52, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (37-80, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-7, 2.88 ERA, .96 WHIP, 147 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-1, .00 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +183, Padres -217; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Diego will face off on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks are 23-35 on their home turf. The Arizona offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Josh Rojas leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Padres have gone 26-28 away from home. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .371.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 3-2. Tyler Clippard earned his first victory and Daulton Varsho went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Craig Stammen took his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 48 RBIs and is batting .244.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 21 home runs and has 78 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (health protocols), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).