Lopez scheduled to start for Orioles at Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles (38-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (67-51, second in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (3-12, 5.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Red Sox: Chris Sale (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -275, Orioles +226; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to take on the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 35-24 in home games in 2020. Boston has slugged .440 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a mark of .569.

The Orioles are 21-39 on the road. Baltimore is hitting a collective .238 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .322.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 8-1. Nick Pivetta earned his ninth victory and Bobby Dalbec went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Spenser Watkins took his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 123 hits and has 61 RBIs.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 20 home runs and is slugging .546.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .281 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by five runs

Orioles: 1-9, .271 batting average, 8.17 ERA, outscored by 46 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (leg), Ryan Mountcastle: (concussion).