Pivetta expected to start for Boston against Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (38-75, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (66-51, second in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -230, Orioles +191; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Baltimore will play on Friday.

The Red Sox are 34-24 on their home turf. Boston is slugging .438 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with a .574 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Orioles are 21-38 on the road. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .386.

The Orioles won the last meeting 4-1. Tanner Scott earned his second victory and Trey Mancini went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Matt Andriese registered his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 61 extra base hits and is batting .287.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 20 home runs and is slugging .549.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .274 batting average, 6.26 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Orioles: 1-9, .267 batting average, 7.97 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (leg), Ryan Mountcastle: (concussion).