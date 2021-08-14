Miami Herald Logo
Megill expected to start for the Mets against the Dodgers

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (59-55, second in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-3, 3.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 144 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.20 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +134, Dodgers -155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Los Angeles will play on Friday.

The Mets are 36-20 in home games in 2020. The New York pitching staff averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Marcus Stroman leads them with a mark of 7.8.

The Dodgers are 33-26 in road games. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .317.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 41 extra base hits and is slugging .496.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 23 home runs and is slugging .536.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .280 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Javier Baez: (hip).

Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Justin Turner: (groin), Mookie Betts: (hip), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Darien Nunez: (undisclosed), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

