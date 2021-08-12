New York Red Bulls take on Montreal in Eastern Conference action

New York Red Bulls (5-8-4) vs. CF Montreal (6-7-5)

Montreal; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +141, New York +183, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the New York Red Bulls in conference action.

Montreal compiled an 8-13-2 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-8-1 in home games. Montreal scored 34 goals last season and had 22 assists.

The Red Bulls went 9-9-5 overall and 4-5-4 on the road a season ago. New York scored 31 goals a season ago and had 23 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Victor Wanyama, Rudy Camacho, Ballou Tabla (injured), Clement Diop (injured), Kiki Struna, Romell Quioto (injured).

New York: Andres Reyes (injured), Dru Yearwood, Cameron Harper (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).