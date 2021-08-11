Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Phillies catcher Realmuto leaves after foul tip to mask

The Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto (10) is congratulated by Brad Miller after Realmuto hit a solo home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto (10) is congratulated by Brad Miller after Realmuto hit a solo home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Derik Hamilton AP
PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he took a foul tip to his mask Wednesday night.

Realmuto was checked on by team trainers but stayed in the game to catch the rest of the first. Andrew Knapp pinch-hit for Realmuto in the first and stayed in the game to catch.

There was no immediate update on Realmuto's condition.

Realmuto is batting .268 with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs in 92 games and played a key role in leading the Phillies into first place in the NL East. He hit a solo home run for the National League in this year's All-Star game.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

August 11, 2021 1:00 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service