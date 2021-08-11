Bulls finalize sign-trade deal for DeRozan with San Antonio

FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown (1) defends against San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. The Chicago Bulls made another major upgrade to their roster, acquiring high-scoring DeRozan a day after adding point guard Lonzo Ball. The Bulls agreed Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, to a three-year, $85 million contract with DeRozan as part of a sign-and-trade with San Antonio, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because teams cannot announce deals until Friday. It was not clear what the Spurs are getting in return. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) AP

The Chicago Bulls finalized a sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs for high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday.

DeRozan agreed last week to a three-year, $85 million contract. Chicago sent veteran forwards Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu, a protected first-round draft pick and two second-round draft picks to the Spurs.

A four-time All-Star, DeRozan tweeted an animated video set to the Bulls' intro song “SIRIUS” by the Alan Parsons Project. It shows a pack of bulls running through the streets of Chicago, past landmarks such as the Art Institute, L tracks, the Chicago Theatre marquee and the Michael Jordan statue at the United Center.

DeRozan has averaged more than 20 points in each of the past eight seasons with Toronto and San Antonio. He scored 21.6 per game last year and shot just under 50%. But San Antonio missed the playoffs for a second straight season after an NBA-record 22 straight appearances.

DeRozan, who turned 32 on Saturday, figures to form a high-scoring trio with Olympian Zach LaVine and two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, with newcomer Lonzo Ball leading a revamped backcourt following a sign-and-trade from New Orleans.

The Bulls are looking to make a jump in the Eastern Conference after missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year. They finished 11th in the East at 31-41 — two games behind Charlotte for the final play-in spot.