Gray scheduled to start for Reds at Braves

Cincinnati Reds (61-52, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (57-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (4-6, 4.56 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -111, Reds -106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jesse Winker and the Reds will take on the Braves Tuesday.

The Braves are 29-28 on their home turf. Atlanta is averaging 4.6 RBIs per game this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.

The Reds have gone 30-25 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Braves won the last meeting 4-0. Kyle Muller earned his first victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Tyler Mahle registered his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duvall leads the Braves with 24 home runs and is slugging .475.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 55 extra base hits and is slugging .555.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Reds: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Alex Blandino: (hand).