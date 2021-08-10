Monday Sports in Brief

NBA

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic is set to sign a $207 million supermax extension with the Dallas Mavericks, who sent an entourage to the Slovenian star’s home country to finish off the biggest contract in franchise history.

Agent Bill Duffy told ESPN and The Dallas Morning News on Monday that Doncic and the Mavericks had agreed to terms. The team said a virtual news conference was planned for Tuesday.

News of Doncic’s five-year deal, which will kick in for the 2022-23 season, came as the Mavericks re-signed his most reliable scoring partner in the backcourt, shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., to a $75 million, four-year contract.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets announced Monday they’ve signed coach James Borrego to a multiyear contract extension. Length and financial terms of the deal were not released.

He had one year remaining on his contract before the extension.

Borrego is 95-124 in three seasons with the Hornets, but has given team owner Michael Jordan enough confidence that things are moving in the right direction. The Hornets were 33-39 last year and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in game.

MLB

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies said a fan was yelling the name of team mascot Dinger and not a racial slur. The Black player who was batting at the time isn’t so sure.

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson said he didn’t hear the fan shouting during Sunday’s game at Coors Field. But a day later, he’d reviewed the tape and had a different opinion.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“So I watched the video at least 50 times in the past 15-16 hours,” Brinson said on a Zoom call before Monday night’s game at San Diego. “I watched it a lot, especially when I heard that he said Dinger instead of the N-word.”

“I personally — this is again my personal opinion — I personally keep hearing the N-word."

The Rockies said Monday that the fan, who was not identified, was actually hollering at the club’s purple, polka-dotted dinosaur mascot.

NHL

CHICAGO (AP) — Longtime Chicago Blackhawks radio analyst Troy Murray says he has cancer.

Murray said Monday he wanted “to let everyone know of the challenge that I’m currently facing.” He said he is confident he will beat the disease and looks forward “to being in the booth calling Blackhawk games in front of the most passionate and energetic fans in all of hockey.”

The 59-year-old Murray did not specify the type of cancer he has or provide any other details about his condition, nor did the team.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed goalie Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million contract on Monday.

The 22-year-old Hart was a restricted free agent, and coming off a season in which he struggled maintaining the starter’s job in his third season with the team.

Hart’s numbers plummeted in finishing with a 9-11-5 record and a 3.67 goals-against average in 27 appearances, including 25 starts.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Kent State has extended the contract of football coach Sean Lewis through the 2025 season.

Lewis took over the Golden Flashes after the 2017 season. He led the school to its first bowl win in 2019.

One of the nation’s youngest head coaches, the 35-year-old is 12-17 in three seasons. Lewis has put a premium on recruiting and he has been able to land some top prospects who may have escaped Kent State’s reach in the past.

SOCCER

TORONTO (AP) — Javier Pérez, who took over as Toronto’s interim head coach after Chris Armas was fired July 4, will remain in charge of the Major League Soccer team for the rest of the season.

Toronto has lost just once in seven games (2-1-4) under Pérez heading into Saturday’s match against the visiting New England Revolution.

Toronto remains last in the 27-team league and is nine points out of a playoff position in the Eastern Conference, with six teams between it and Columbus, which holds the last postseason spot.

COURTS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former minor league batboy has filed a lawsuit accusing longtime major league shortstop Omar Vizquel of sexual harassment during Vizquel’s tenure as manager of the Birmingham Barons, an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

The 25-year-old man filed suit in U.S. District Court in Alabama on Friday accusing the 11-time Gold Glove winner of exposing himself multiple times and forcing the man to wash his back in the shower in 2019.

The suit says the man is autistic and accuses the White Sox and Double-A Birmingham Barons of violating the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The defendants had not filed a response to the lawsuit as of Monday.

OBITUARY

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on television and radio, died Monday, Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced. He was 73.

The cause was brain cancer, according to a statement from the race track.

Jenkins, an Indiana native, was heard over five decades on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and was chief announcer from 1990-98. He was one of four people to serve as television play-by-play announcer during ABC’s 54-year history of broadcasting the Indy 500.

Jenkins joined ESPN at its launch in 1979 as lead motorsports announcer and remained in that role until 2003.