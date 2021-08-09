Kent State extends coach Lewis’ contract thru 2025 season

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Kent State head coach Sean Lewis looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. Kent State has extended Lewis' contract through the 2025 season. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File) AP

Kent State has extended the contract of football coach Sean Lewis through the 2025 season.

Lewis, who took over the Golden Flashes after the 2017 season, led the school to its first bowl win in 2019, a 51-41 victory over Utah State in the Frisco Bowl.

One of the nation's youngest head coaches, the 35-year-old is 12-17 in three seasons.

Lewis has put a premium on recruiting and has been able to land some prospects who may have escaped Kent State’s reach in the past.

“The growth of the Kent State football program during Sean’s tenure has been remarkable," athletic director Randale Richmond said Monday. "Sean has continued to build this program in a fashion that ensures success not just for the present, but for years to come.”

Before coming to Kent State, Lewis was an assistant at Eastern Illinois, Bowling Green and Syracuse.

Under Lewis, the Golden Flashes have had back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1976-77.

“I’ve said from the beginning how special this place is, and we are just getting started," said Lewis, who played tight end at Wisconsin. “We have an amazing staff and a special group of young men here in our locker room. There’s still a lot of work to be done to realize all we’re capable of doing.”

Last season, the Golden Flashes led Division I in total offense (606.5 yards per game) and scoring offense (49.7 points per game).

Kent State opens the 2021 season at Texas A&M on Sept. 4.