Mahle scheduled to start as Cincinnati hosts Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (41-70, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-51, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (8-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -249, Pirates +206; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will square off on Sunday.

The Reds are 30-27 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has slugged .431 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .576 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Pirates are 18-40 in road games. Pittsburgh has a collective .235 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .306.

The Reds won the last meeting 11-3. Vladimir Gutierrez earned his seventh victory and Jesse Winker went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and six RBIs for Cincinnati. Mitch Keller registered his ninth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winker leads the Reds with 23 home runs and is batting .307.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 121 hits and has 65 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 8-2, .298 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .223 batting average, 6.91 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Alex Blandino: (hand), Tyler Stephenson: (cramp).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Ben Gamel: (hamstring).