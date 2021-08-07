Watkins scheduled to start as Baltimore hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (66-44, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-70, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (5-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +175, Rays -207; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays travel to take on the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Orioles are 17-32 in home games in 2020. Baltimore is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Ryan Mountcastle leads the team with 63 total runs batted in.

The Rays are 31-22 on the road. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .361.

The Rays won the last meeting 10-6. Drew Rasmussen recorded his first victory and Nelson Cruz went 2-for-6 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Tampa Bay. Paul Fry registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .542.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 76 RBIs and is batting .242.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .245 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rays: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Tanner Scott: (knee), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Hartman: (covid-19), Chris Davis: (back).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (arm), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Randy Arozarena: (health protocols).