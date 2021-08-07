Morgan expected to start as Indians host the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (53-59, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (53-54, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (1-1, 4.77 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (1-3, 6.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -136, Tigers +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Detroit will play on Saturday.

The Indians are 27-23 on their home turf. Cleveland is slugging .399 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .531 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Tigers are 21-34 on the road. Detroit has slugged .399 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a .469 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Indians won the last meeting 6-1. Cal Quantrill earned his third victory and Myles Straw went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for Cleveland. Matt Manning registered his fifth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 47 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 18 home runs and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by one run

Tigers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Robbie Grossman: (elbow), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).