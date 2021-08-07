Garcia scheduled to start for Houston against Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (47-63, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (65-45, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (4-6, 3.89 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (7-6, 3.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -195, Twins +167; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Minnesota will play on Saturday.

The Astros are 34-22 on their home turf. Houston has slugged .439 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a mark of .522.

The Twins have gone 23-33 away from home. Minnesota has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Polanco leads the club with 18, averaging one every 21.8 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-4. Juan Minaya notched his second victory and Mitch Garver went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Rafael Montero registered his fourth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 25 home runs and is slugging .489.

Polanco leads the Twins with 57 RBIs and is batting .272.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Twins: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.48 ERA

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Yuli Gurriel: (neck), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).