Gardner lifts Yanks over Mariners 3-2 in 11 for 4th straight

New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, center, celebrates his walkoff winning an RBI-single with Albert Abreu (84) and Gleyber Torres in the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) AP

Brett Gardner singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning and the surging New York Yankees staged two late comebacks before beating the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Aaron Judge hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth and Giancarlo Stanton pulled the Yankees even again with a two-out single in the 10th. New York (60-49) has won seven of eight since the trade deadline to move a season-high 11 games over .500.

With one out in the 11th, the Mariners intentionally walked Rougned Odor for the second time in three innings to face light-hitting catcher Kyle Higashioka. Keynan Middleton (0-2) struck out Higashioka before Gardner lined a 2-2 fastball into center field to score Joey Gallo from second base.

It was the ninth career walk-off hit for Gardner, the longest-tenured Yankees player, and his first since July 2017.