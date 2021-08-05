Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Minnesota United FC hosts the Houston Dynamo in conference play

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Houston Dynamo (3-5-9) vs. Minnesota United FC (6-5-5)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC plays the Houston Dynamo in conference play.

Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall a season ago while going 5-1-3 at home. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals a season ago and registered 38 assists.

The Dynamo put together a 4-10-9 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 1-7-5 in road games. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Franco Fragapane, Michael Boxall (injured), Chase Gasper.

Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured).

