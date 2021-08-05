Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Álvarez gives Galaxy 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake

The Associated Press

CARSON, Calif.

Efraín Álvarez scored in the 53rd minute and the LA Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles (10-6-1) won for the fifth time in its last eight matches. Salt Lake (5-5-6) had its two-game shutout streak end.

Álvarez started a give-and-go at the corner of the 18-yard box and calmly curled it around goalkeeper Zac MacMath from a difficult angle.

Los Angeles nearly made it 2-0 in the 80th but MacMath denied Kévin Cabral's wide-open attempt near the penalty spot.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Australia’s Palmer takes skateboarding gold in men’s park

August 05, 2021 12:40 AM

Sports

Jara scores late to give FC Dallas 1-1 tie with Sounders

August 05, 2021 12:28 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service