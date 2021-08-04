Thompson scheduled to start for Miami against New York

New York Mets (55-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (46-61, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-4, 2.56 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +142, Mets -162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and New York will play on Wednesday.

The Marlins are 26-26 in home games in 2020. Miami has a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with an average of .263.

The Mets are 22-31 on the road. New York has hit 114 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 24, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Marlins won the last meeting 5-4. Nick Neidert notched his first victory and Isan Diaz went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Taijuan Walker registered his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 74 RBIs and is batting .261.

Alonso leads the Mets with 24 home runs and has 63 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (health protocols), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring).