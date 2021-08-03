Goalie gang: Longan, US women beat Canada 16-5 in quarters

Canada's Joelle Bekhazi (7) and Axelle Crevier (3) sit on the bench during the final moments of a loss to the United States in a quarterfinal round women's water polo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

Amanda Longan knows the deal. She is one of the world's best goalkeepers sitting behind the world's best goalkeeper in women's water polo.

So she waited patiently for an Olympic debut that she knew might never come. She was active for two U.S. games in group play, but didn't get in. Coach Adam Krikorian put her back on the roster for the quarterfinals, and this time, it worked out.

Longan relieved Ashleigh Johnson and played the fourth quarter as the U.S. rolled into the semifinals of the Tokyo Games with a convincing 16-5 victory over Canada. She finished with three saves on five shots and an experience that she will never forget.

“Honestly, I thought when I would get my chance I would be super, super nervous,” Longan said. “But honestly, today, I was just more happy and grateful to have that time than anything.”

Maggie Steffens, Makenzie Fischer and Alys Williams each had three goals as the U.S. stayed in the hunt for its third consecutive gold medal. The Americans improved to 21-1 this year, with their lone loss coming against Hungary last week.

The men's teams from Britain (1908-1920) and Hungary (2000-2008) are the only countries to win at least three straight water polo titles at the Olympics.

“I think it's been a different level after that Hungary game,” Krikorian said. “This doesn't guarantee us anything, but it was a little bit of awakening for us and just got back to, again, the fundamentals and just playing the right way.”

Spain also advanced on Tuesday, eliminating China 11-7 behind four goals by Judith Forca Ariza. Next up for Spain is the winner of the Netherlands-Hungary quarterfinal, and the U.S. will face the ROC-Australia winner.

Longan quickly ditched her sandals when Krikorian gave her the go-ahead, and she gave Johnson a wide grin after she jumped into the water. Johnson helped Longan warm up with a few shots before taking a seat on the bench to cheer her on.

“It's so cool. Like goalie gang,” Johnson said. “It's always supporting that girl, seeing the work that she puts in day in and day out, and the way that we push each other and help each other grow in this sport.”

