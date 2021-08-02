Gray expected to start for the Nationals against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (52-53, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (49-56, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-3, 1.12 ERA, .82 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +103, Phillies -121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Nationals Monday.

The Nationals are 29-26 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .299.

The Phillies are 21-32 on the road. Philadelphia has hit 120 home runs as a team this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 23, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Phillies won the last meeting 11-8. Ranger Suarez earned his fifth victory and Brad Miller went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Philadelphia. Sam Clay took his fourth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 98 hits and has 58 RBIs.

Bryce Harper is third on the Phillies with 16 home runs and is slugging .542.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Phillies: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).