Sports

Philadelphia Phillies to visit the Pittsburgh Pirates

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies (51-53, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-64, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (6-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +123, Phillies -145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Pirates Sunday.

The Pirates are 23-29 on their home turf. Pittsburgh's lineup has 84 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads them with 18 homers.

The Phillies are 20-32 on the road. Philadelphia's lineup has 120 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 23 homers.

The Pirates won the last meeting 3-2. Chris Stratton earned his fourth victory and Kevin Newman went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Jose Alvarado took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 18 home runs and has 58 RBIs.

Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 91 hits and has 33 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

