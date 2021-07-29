FC Cincinnati faces DC United in conference matchup

DC United (6-7-2) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-7-4)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +180, DC United +138, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: DC United visits FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference action.

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall and 2-5-4 at home in the 2020 season. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals last season and registered five assists.

DC United went 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 3-6-2 on the road. DC United scored 25 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Allan Cruz, Zico Bailey (injured), Ronald Matarrita, Calvin Harris (injured).

DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Russell Canouse, Paul Arriola, Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum, Adrien Perez, Nigel Robertha, Donovan Pines.