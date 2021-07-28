Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Roglic caps Slovenia’s run with Olympic time trial win

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

Primoz Roglic of Slovenia competes during the men's cycling individual time trial at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Oyama, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Primoz Roglic of Slovenia competes during the men's cycling individual time trial at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Oyama, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Christophe Ena AP
OYAMA, Japan

Primoz Roglic capped an incredible month for Slovenian cycling by winning the Olympic time trial on Wednesday.

Roglic finished in 55 minutes, 04.19 seconds, adding a gold medal for Slovenia to the bronze teammate Tadej Pogecar won in the Olympic road race. Pogecar also cruised to his second consecutive Tour de France title earlier this month.

Roglic's closest rival was Dutch time trial specialist Tom Dumoulin, who finished more than a minute behind to win his second consecutive Olympic silver medal. Rohan Dennis of Australia claimed the bronze medal while the prerace favorite, Italian time trial champ Filippo Ganna, faded over the final kilometers and finished fifth.

  Comments  

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021 1:00 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service