Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Kikuchi scheduled to start as Seattle hosts Houston

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Houston Astros (62-40, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (55-47, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (3-5, 4.23 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-5, 3.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +108, Astros -125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Houston will square off on Wednesday.

The Mariners are 33-22 on their home turf. The Seattle offense has compiled a .218 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Astros have gone 28-20 away from home. Houston is slugging .436 as a unit. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .523.

The Astros won the last meeting 8-6. Lance McCullers Jr. earned his eighth victory and Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Chris Flexen took his fifth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 25 home runs and is slugging .508.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 107 hits and has 59 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .231 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

  Comments  

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021 1:00 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service