Japan's Mina Tanaka celebrates scoring her side's opening goal against Chile during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Rifu, Japan. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) AP

Mina Tanaka scored the lone goal Tuesday to help Japan beat Chile 1-0 and set up a quarterfinal match against Sweden in the women's Olympic soccer competition.

Tanaka scored from a close range finish in the 77th minute at the Miyagi Stadium.

The hosts finished third in Group E but still progressed to the knockout phase. Britain and Canada, who drew 1-1 in the other game, finished in the top two places.