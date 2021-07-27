Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Garcia expected to start for the Astros against Mariners

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Houston Astros (61-39, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (54-46, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (7-5, 2.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Mariners: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +155, Astros -177; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Altuve and the Astros will take on the Mariners Monday.

The Mariners are 32-21 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 124 home runs as a team this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with 25, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Astros have gone 27-19 away from home. Houston is hitting a collective .264 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .326.

The Mariners won the last meeting 1-0. Yusei Kikuchi secured his first victory and Taylor Trammell went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Luis Garcia registered his third loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .517.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 105 hits and is batting .313.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Astros: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

  Comments  

News

Weekend Sports in Brief

July 27, 2021 12:20 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service