Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Mensah’s goal gives Crew 1-0 victory over Atlanta United

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Jonathan Mensah’s 65th-minute goal was enough as the Columbus Crew shut out Atlanta United 1-0 Saturday.

Mensah recorded the only goal for the Crew (6-3-6) on a header, assisted by Marlon Hairston.

United (2-5-8) outshot the Crew 10-7, with four shots on goal to two for the Crew.

Eloy Room saved all four shots he faced for the Crew. Alec Kann saved one of the two shots he faced for United.

Both teams next play Friday. The Crew visit New York City FC and United visits Orlando City.

  Comments  

Sports

Russia appoints coach Karpin for World Cup qualifying group

July 25, 2021 12:30 AM

Sports

Smyly scheduled to start for Braves at Phillies

July 25, 2021 12:30 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service