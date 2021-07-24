Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Walker scheduled to start for New York against Toronto

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays (48-45, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (51-43, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (8-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +107, Blue Jays -123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will face off on Saturday.

The Mets are 29-14 on their home turf. The New York pitching staff averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Rich Hill leads them with a mark of 8.6.

The Blue Jays are 26-23 in road games. Toronto has a collective .263 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with an average of .325.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-0. Tylor Megill secured his first victory and Pete Alonso went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for New York. Steven Matz registered his fifth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 33 extra base hits and is batting .262.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 79 RBIs and is batting .325.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jeff McNeil: (undisclosed), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Alek Manoah: (back), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

