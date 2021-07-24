Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Mize scheduled to start for Tigers at Royals

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Detroit Tigers (47-52, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (40-55, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (5-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Royals: Carlos Hernandez (1-1, 4.56 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -123, Tigers +106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head to play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Royals are 23-24 on their home turf. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Tigers have gone 19-30 away from home. Detroit has slugged .395 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the club with a .472 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Royals won the last meeting 5-3. Kris Bubic earned his third victory and Ryan O'Hearn went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Kansas City. Wily Peralta registered his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 103 hits and has 56 RBIs.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 60 RBIs and is batting .287.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Michael A. Taylor: (wrist), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

  Comments  