Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Detwiler expected to start as Miami hosts San Diego

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

San Diego Padres (58-42, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (41-57, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-2, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Ross Detwiler (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +113, Padres -135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Marlins Saturday.

The Marlins are 22-23 in home games in 2020. Miami has slugged .369 this season. Elieser Hernandez leads the team with a mark of .500.

The Padres are 25-23 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Padres won the last meeting 5-2. Joe Musgrove recorded his sixth victory and Tommy Pham went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Zach Thompson registered his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 68 RBIs and is batting .236.

Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 102 hits and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Padres: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (ankle), Matt Strahm: (knee), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

  Comments  