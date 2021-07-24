Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Gilbert expected to start as Mariners host the Athletics

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Oakland Athletics (56-43, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (52-46, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (10-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-2, 3.50 ERA, .96 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +114, Athletics -132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head to take on the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The Mariners are 30-21 in home games in 2020. The Seattle pitching staff averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Yusei Kikuchi leads them with a mark of 9.6.

The Athletics have gone 26-19 away from home. Oakland is slugging .405 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .588.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Paul Sewald recorded his sixth victory and Cal Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Jake Diekman registered his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 41 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Olson leads the Athletics with 26 home runs and has 65 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by four runs

Athletics: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

  Comments  