Sports

Megill expected to start for New York against Toronto

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays (48-44, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (50-43, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (8-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 2.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -110, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will face off on Friday.

The Mets are 28-14 on their home turf. New York has a collective batting average of .234 this season, led by Pete Alonso with an average of .258.

The Blue Jays are 26-22 on the road. Toronto has slugged .456 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .677 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 77 hits and has 43 RBIs.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 32 home runs and is batting .329.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jeff McNeil: (undisclosed), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Alek Manoah: (back), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

