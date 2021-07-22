Mets blank Reds behind Stroman’s 1-hitter, Smith’s slam

New York Mets' Dominic Smith hits a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) AP

Marcus Stroman pitched one-hit ball for eight innings, Dominic Smith launched a grand slam and the New York Mets cruised to a 7-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Stroman (7-8) gave up a leadoff single to Aristides Aquino in the third inning and little else. He struck out seven and walked one while giving New York’s beleaguered bullpen precious rest going into Thursday’s day off. Jeurys Familia struck out three in a hitless ninth.

Luis Guillorme hit his first homer of the season and Jonathan Villar also connected for the NL East leaders. Mets manager Luis Rojas returned to the dugout after serving a two-game suspension for excessive arguing on Sunday.

Jeff Hoffman (3-5) came off the 10-day injured list to make his first start since May 26 and lasted four innings, allowing seven hits — including Smith's slam — and five runs with three walks.

RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe connected back-to-back as Boston won a home run derby in Toronto’s final game at its temporary Buffalo home.

The Blue Jays will return to Toronto on July 30 after the Canadian government granted them an exemption to the U.S.-Canada travel ban. The Blue Jays haven’t played at Rogers Centre since 2019 because of coronavirus protocols.

Kiké Hernández, Rafael Devers and Michael Chavis also connected for Boston, which went deep six times in Monday’s 13-4 win over Toronto. It was the first time the Red Sox hit at least five homers in consecutive games against one opponent since doing it to the Yankees in June 1977.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer for Toronto. George Springer added a two-run shot in the sixth and Teoscar Hernández followed with a homer for Toronto, which finished its residency in Buffalo with a 12-11 record.

Garrett Richards (6-5) allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings for the win. Matt Barnes pitched a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

Robbie Ray (8-5) allowed the first three Boston homers and struck out four over five innings in the loss.

PADRES 3, BRAVES 2, 1ST GAME

PADRES 5, BRAVES 4, 2ND GAME, 4 1/2 INNINGS, SUSP.

ATLANTA (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer, starter Chris Paddack reversed his recent struggles and San Diego bat Atlanta in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader.

The second game was suspended by rain in the middle of the fifth inning with the Padres leading 5-4. It was called after a 3-hour, 3-minute delay and will resume at a date yet to be determined.

In the early game, Tatis made it 3-0 in the fifth inning against reliever Shane Greene when his NL-leading 29th homer landed in the left-field seats. The All-Star shortstop has eight hits, seven runs scored and six RBIs in his last five games.

Paddack (6-6), who had a 10.31 ERA in his last five appearances, worked five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with no walks and one strikeout. All-Star closer Mark Melancon wrapped it up for the Padres in the seventh, earning his major league-leading 28th save in 32 chances.

Kyle Muller (1-3) allowed two hits and walked three in four innings for the Braves, working out of jams in the first and third.

RAYS 5, ORIOLES 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows hit a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning and Tampa Bay rallied past Baltimore.

Randy Arozarena hit two home runs and also had a key single as the Rays won for the 10th time in 13 games. He stopped a 21-game home run drought in Tuesday night’s 9-3 win over Baltimore.

Tampa Bay trailed when Francisco Mejía led off the ninth with a single against Tanner Scott (3-4) and pinch-hitter Mike Zunino drew a one-out walk. Arozarena then hit a flare to right field, with first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and second baseman Pat Valaika colliding in pursuit, for a single that loaded the bases. After Vidal Bruján struck out, Meadows lined an 0-2 pitch to center.

Collin McHugh (3-1) worked two scoreless innings for the win.

Mountcastle and and Valaika each hit solo homers for Baltimore, which placed scheduled starting pitching Keegan Akin and outfielder Anthony Santander on the COVID-19 injured list before the game.

ROYALS 6, BREWERS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nicky Lopez hit a bases-loaded, tiebreaking double, Brad Keller earned his first win in over six weeks and Kansas City completed a season sweep of Milwaukee.

On an afternoon when the Brewers made a pair of errors that caused Kansas City’s first five runs to be unearned, two of the loudest ovations at the stadium came when the scoreboard showed video clips of Milwaukee Bucks players asking fans to get loud. The Bucks won their first NBA championship since 1971 on Tuesday night, beating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 in the downtown arena about three miles away.

Jorge Soler added a towering homer in the eighth inning as the Royals continued their improbable season-long mastery of the Brewers. Keller (7-9) struck out six and allowed three runs and two walks in 6 2/3 innings to pick up a win for the first time since June 4. Scott Barlow retired the side in order in the ninth for his fifth save.

Kansas City scored three runs off Brent Suter (9-5) in the sixth to take the lead for good.

ROCKIES 6, MARINERS 3

DENVER (AP) — Austin Gomber pitched effectively for six innings after spending a month on the injured list, Dom Nunez hit a bases-loaded double in a five-run first and Colorado beat Seattle.

Gomber (7-5) allowed three runs on three hits - solo homers by Kyle Seager, Luis Torrens and Mitch Haniger — to win his fourth straight decision. Gomber was reinstated earlier in the day after being out since June 20 because of tightness in his left forearm.

Daniel Bard pitched a hitless ninth, fanning Torrens for the final out, for his 15th save in 20 opportunities.

The Mariners chose longtime reliever Keynan Middleton (0-1) as their opener. But the Rockies jumped on him in his first career start.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, PIRATES 4

PHOENIX (AP) — Pavin Smith and Daulton Varsho hit consecutive homers in the seventh inning for the go-ahead runs and Arizona completed a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh.

The Diamondbacks won their 30th game — against an MLB-worst 68 losses — and their fourth in a row to match their season-best winning streak. They won four straight from April 18-22, including three games at Cincinnati in their only previous sweep of the season.

With the game tied at 4, Smith greeted reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (2-3) with his ninth homer into the right-field seats. Varsho followed with his second of the season, just clearing the interior fence in right.

Brett de Geus (2-0) got the win despite walking John Nogowski to force in the tying run in the seventh. Joakim Soria retired the side in order in the ninth for his sixth save for the Diamondbacks.

Madison Bumgarner allowed three runs — one earned — in five innings for Arizona in his second start since coming off the injured list.

MARLINS 3, NATIONALS 1, 10 INNINGS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jorge Alfaro drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the 10th and Miami snapped a four-game losing streak.

Designated runner Lewis Brinson moved to third on Sandy Leon’s sacrifice to open the 10th. Jon Berti drew a walk from Brad Hand (5-3), and Alfaro lined Hand’s first pitch to the wall in left for a double, scoring Brinson. Miguel Flores’ sacrifice fly made it 3-1.

Dylan Floro (3-4) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Yimi Garcia worked the 10th for his 14th save

Andrew Stevenson had an RBI double for Washington, which had its three-game winning streak halted.

TIGERS 4, RANGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning pitched six strong innings to lead Detroit to its sixth straight victory.

Robbie Grossman, Zack Short and Akil Baddoo hit home runs as the Tigers matched their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in 2016. Detroit has allowed a total of seven runs during this success string.

Called up from Triple-A Toledo to make his sixth career start, Manning (2-3) gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks. He struck out four. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 10th save, but only after a bloop single, a hit batter and a balk put the tying runs in scoring position.

Jordan Lyles (5-7) gave up four runs and six hits in seven innings for the Rangers, who have lost eight in a row. They’ve been outscored 47-5 in six games since the All-Star break and have played 69 straight innings without holding a lead.

TWINS 7, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Max Kepler homered in for a second straight game, Jorge Polanco also went deep, and Minnesota beat Chicago.

The Twins beat the AL Central leaders for just the fourth time in 16 games.

Kepler gave the Twins a 1-0 lead when he led off the third inning by sending a low curve from Chicago starter Dylan Cease (7-6) ringing off the right field foul pole. Polanco singled and scored in a two-run fifth. He made it 6-1 in the sixth with a three-run homer into the right-field bullpen against Codi Heuer.

Michael Pineda (4-5) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits, in his first win since May 26. He was 0-3 in his previous four starts.

Adam Engel had an RBI single in the third. Andrew Vaughn doubled in a run in the eighth. But the White Sox lost after winning nine of 11.

INDIANS 5, ASTROS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Ernie Clement had a season-high three RBIs and Cesar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning as Cleveland avoided a series sweep with a win over Houston.

It was 4-all with one out in the seventh when Hernandez, who earlier hit an RBI double, sent a pitch from Austin Pruitt (0-1) into the seats in right field.

Rookie starter Eli Morgan permitted three hits and three runs in five-plus innings. Bryan Shaw (3-3) allowed two hits and a run in the sixth and James Karinchak pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker homered for the Astros for the second straight game. Houston lost to the Indians for the first time this season after winning the first six meetings.

YANKEES 6, PHILLIES 5, 10 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ryan LaMarre singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and New York recovered to beat Philadelphia after blowing a late three-run lead.

Gleyber Torres homered and Rougned Odor had a two-run shot for the short-handed Yankees, who have won four straight and nine of 12.

Gary Sánchez, the automatic runner at second base, was sacrificed to third in the 10th and LaMarre, batting for Brett Gardner, hit a single to the warning track in right off Ranger Suárez (4-2).

Brooks Kriske (1-0) pitched a scoreless 10th after the Yankees stranded runners at second and third in the ninth.

Jean Segura hit a homer and Bryce Harper had an RBI double, but the Phillies were 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

CARDINALS 3, CUBS 2, 10 INNINGS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina doubled home the winning run against All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel in the 10th inning to give St. Louis a victory over Chicago.

Adam Wainwright pitched seven strong innings for the Cardinals. Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson each hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Chicago tied it in the ninth on pinch-hitter Eric Sogard’s run-scoring double off Giovanny Gallegos.

Paul Goldschmidt started the bottom of the 10th inning as the automatic runner on second base. Nolan Arenado drew a walk from Kimbrel (1-3). Molina then hit a drive to right field for a ground-rule double and his ninth career game-ending hit.

T.J. McFarland (1-0) earned his first win with the Cardinals.