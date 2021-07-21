Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Bumgarner expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Pirates

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-59, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-68, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (3-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-6, 5.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -132, Pirates +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Pittsburgh will meet on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 18-30 on their home turf. Arizona is hitting a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Josh Rojas with an average of .265.

The Pirates have gone 15-33 away from home. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .307, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .386.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 11-6. J.B. Bukauskas notched his second victory and Josh VanMeter went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for Arizona. Austin Davis registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 22 home runs and has 65 RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 54 RBIs and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .247 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .309 batting average, 7.13 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

  Comments  