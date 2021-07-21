Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Lauer expected to start as Milwaukee hosts Kansas City

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Kansas City Royals (38-55, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (56-40, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (6-9, 5.97 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (3-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -168, Royals +147; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Kansas City will square off on Wednesday.

The Brewers are 27-22 on their home turf. Milwaukee has a collective batting average of .223 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with an average of .293.

The Royals are 16-31 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .389 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .499.

The Royals won the last meeting 5-2. Mike Minor notched his seventh victory and Ryan O'Hearn went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Hunter Strickland took his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 17 home runs and has 57 RBIs.

Perez leads the Royals with 21 home runs and has 56 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .257 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Royals: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Devin Williams: (elbow), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Brad Boxberger: (undisclosed), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

  Comments  