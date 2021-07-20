Espino expected to start as Nationals host the Marlins

Miami Marlins (40-54, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (44-49, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-6, 2.40 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (2-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +102, Marlins -120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head to take on the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The Nationals are 26-24 in home games in 2020. Washington is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Juan Soto leads the team with 53 total runs batted in.

The Marlins have gone 18-33 away from home. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .297, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .380.

The Nationals won the last meeting 18-1. Jon Lester earned his third victory and Soto went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs for Washington. Ross Detwiler registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner is second on the Nationals with 18 home runs and is batting .319.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 32 extra base hits and 67 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .315 batting average, 7.46 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Marlins: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (elbow), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).