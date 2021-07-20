Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Anderson scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Kansas City

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Kansas City Royals (37-55, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (56-39, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (6-8, 5.67 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -165, Royals +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Whit Merrifield and the Royals will take on the Brewers Tuesday.

The Brewers are 27-21 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .383 this season. Willy Adames leads the team with a .492 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Royals are 15-31 on the road. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .358.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-4. Scott Barlow earned his second victory and Michael A. Taylor went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. J.P. Feyereisen took his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 17 home runs and has 57 RBIs.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 37 extra base hits and is batting .279.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .247 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Royals: 2-8, .231 batting average, 6.26 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Devin Williams: (elbow), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Brad Boxberger: (undisclosed), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

  Comments  