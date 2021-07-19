Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Bucks try to secure NBA Finals win over the Suns

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -5; over/under is 222

NBA FINALS: Bucks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks look to clinch the NBA Finals over the Phoenix Suns in game six. The Bucks won the previous meeting 123-119. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to help lead Milwaukee to the victory and Devin Booker scored 40 points in the loss for Phoenix.

The Bucks are 26-10 on their home court. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.9% from deep, led by Bobby Portis shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Suns are 24-12 in road games. Phoenix averages 42.9 rebounds per game and is 24-7 when outrebounding opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 20.4 points per game while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 23.3 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Chris Paul has shot 49.9% and is averaging 16.4 points for the Suns. Booker is averaging 26.3 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 110.5 points, 48.8 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points on 45.5% shooting.

Suns: Averaging 109.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 44.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Sam Merrill: day to day (ankle), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: day to day (health and safety protocols), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).

Suns: Dario Saric: out for season (knee).

