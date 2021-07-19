Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Watkins scheduled to start for Orioles at Rays

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles (30-62, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (55-38, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -219, Orioles +185; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Baltimore will play on Monday.

The Rays are 28-17 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .371.

The Orioles have gone 17-32 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .390 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .538.

The Rays won the last meeting 7-1. Josh Fleming earned his sixth victory and Randy Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. Bruce Zimmermann registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 63 RBIs and is batting .240.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .538.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .247 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .228 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring), Mike Brosseau: (oblique).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

