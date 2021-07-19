Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Gibson scheduled to start for Rangers at Tigers

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Texas Rangers (35-58, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-51, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (6-1, 2.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (5-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -103, Rangers -113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Texas will play on Monday.

The Tigers are 24-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 56 total runs batted in.

The Rangers are 13-33 on the road. Texas is hitting a collective .230 this season, led by Adolis Garcia with an average of .262.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-3. Kyle Funkhouser earned his third victory and Jeimer Candelario went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Kyle Gibson took his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 17 home runs and has 56 RBIs.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .512.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 2-8, .197 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Eric Haase: (head).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm).

  Comments  