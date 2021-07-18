Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Hernandez expected to start as Royals host the Orioles

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles (29-62, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (37-54, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-10, 7.70 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Royals: Carlos Hernandez (1-0, 4.57 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -154, Orioles +135; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Baltimore will meet on Sunday.

The Royals are 22-23 on their home turf. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .358.

The Orioles have gone 16-32 away from home. Baltimore's lineup has 102 home runs this season, Cedric Mullins leads the club with 16 homers.

The Orioles won the last meeting 8-4. Paul Fry earned his third victory and Ryan Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Baltimore. Brady Singer took his seventh loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 37 extra base hits and is batting .281.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 16 home runs and is batting .318.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .241 batting average, 6.06 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Orioles: 2-8, .229 batting average, 7.08 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

