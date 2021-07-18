Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Price, Dodgers to take on Gray, Rockies

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers (58-35, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-53, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: David Price (4-0, 3.23 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (6-6, 3.87 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +154, Dodgers -179; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Max Muncy and the Dodgers will take on the Rockies Sunday.

The Rockies are 31-19 in home games in 2020. Colorado has slugged .392 this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with a .473 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Dodgers are 28-21 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .425 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a slugging percentage of .579.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-2. Walker Buehler recorded his 10th victory and Muncy went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Los Angeles. Kyle Freeland registered his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon is second on the Rockies with 78 hits and has 48 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 57 RBIs and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .298 batting average, 2.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (undisclosed), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19).

Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmy Nelson: (lumbar strain), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (foot), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (hip), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

  Comments  