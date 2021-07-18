Price, Dodgers to take on Gray, Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers (58-35, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-53, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: David Price (4-0, 3.23 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (6-6, 3.87 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +154, Dodgers -179; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Max Muncy and the Dodgers will take on the Rockies Sunday.

The Rockies are 31-19 in home games in 2020. Colorado has slugged .392 this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with a .473 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Dodgers are 28-21 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .425 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a slugging percentage of .579.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-2. Walker Buehler recorded his 10th victory and Muncy went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Los Angeles. Kyle Freeland registered his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon is second on the Rockies with 78 hits and has 48 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 57 RBIs and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .298 batting average, 2.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (undisclosed), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19).

Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmy Nelson: (lumbar strain), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (foot), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (hip), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).