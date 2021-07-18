Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Ryu expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Rangers

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Texas Rangers (35-56, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-42, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (8-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -243, Rangers +200; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Texas will meet on Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 20-20 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 135 home runs as a team this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 30, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Rangers are 13-31 on the road. Texas has hit 108 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads them with 24, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-2. Robbie Ray earned his eighth victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Toronto. Jordan Lyles registered his sixth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 77 RBIs and is batting .335.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 34 extra base hits and 62 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.58 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm).

  Comments  