Sports

Happ expected to start for the Twins against Tigers

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Minnesota Twins (39-52, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (42-51, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: J.A. Happ (5-4, 5.90 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (2-1, 2.08 ERA, .89 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +117, Twins -135; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Minnesota will play on Sunday.

The Tigers are 23-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit has slugged .385 this season. Eric Haase leads the team with a mark of .521.

The Twins have gone 17-27 away from home. Minnesota is slugging .429 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a slugging percentage of .548.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-4. Joe Jimenez earned his third victory and Akil Baddoo went 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs for Detroit. Taylor Rogers took his fourth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 16 home runs and is slugging .462.

Cruz leads the Twins with 31 extra base hits and is batting .305.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Eric Haase: (head).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).

